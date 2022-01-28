The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP James Turoff Sells 5,402 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Turoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06.

NYSE HSY traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,634. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $202.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.46. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

