The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

