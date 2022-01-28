The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Critical Review

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A

92.9% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 0.15 -$1.42 billion ($0.78) -35.26 Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.89 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 4 1 2.83

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.91%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats The Liberty Braves Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

