The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Macerich worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 6,096.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

