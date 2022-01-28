The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $103.40 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,433,198 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of General Electric worth $103,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,425,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,629,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in General Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 446,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in General Electric by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

