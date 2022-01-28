The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186,149 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $124,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

NYSE:UPS opened at $194.83 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

