The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 544,177 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257,182 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 544,177 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.35% of eBay worth $157,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

EBAY opened at $56.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.