The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GF opened at $13.09 on Friday. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $4.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 30.34%.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

