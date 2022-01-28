The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $45,166,497.18 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.50. 9,494,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,801,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.85.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

