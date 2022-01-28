The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Trimmed by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 4.0% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

