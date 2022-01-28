The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 446.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of analysts have commented on SGPYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01) in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.