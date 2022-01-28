The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and $1.13 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00009205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00056096 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00354337 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,054,385 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

