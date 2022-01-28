The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 211,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 126,977 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

