The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Reduced by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,188 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises about 5.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.80% of Trade Desk worth $269,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 938.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,867 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 408,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

