The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of Travelers Companies worth $89,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,694 shares of company stock worth $6,023,737 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $165.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $171.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

