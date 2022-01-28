The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Sells $1,365,093.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,093.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

