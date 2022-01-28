Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.94

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.94 and traded as low as C$3.82. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 10,450 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$369.07 million and a PE ratio of -9.90.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.