Thermon Group (THR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE THR opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $551.14 million, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Thermon Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Thermon Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

