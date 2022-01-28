Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TSE TRI opened at C$131.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$101.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.62.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.0700002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.81%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

