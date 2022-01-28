Thore Cash (TCH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $120,866.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $11,279.62 and approximately $120,866.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00291279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

