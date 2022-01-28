Thunder Token (TT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.72 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $63.74 million and $14.72 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00280132 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

