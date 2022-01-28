thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.60

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $10.25. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 2.06.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

