Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.94.

TSE:TWM traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$435.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.00 million.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares in the company, valued at C$762,753.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

