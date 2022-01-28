Tiger King (TKING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,626.00

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $73,626.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.37 or 0.06704267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.81 or 1.00193046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051740 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

