Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 257,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 131,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a market capitalization of C$85.11 million and a P/E ratio of -24.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Titanium (CVE:TIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

