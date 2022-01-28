TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMXXF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMXXF stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.