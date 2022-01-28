Todd Maclin Purchases 2,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

