Tokenomy (TEN) Price Tops $0.0467

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $13,750.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00105388 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

TEN is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

