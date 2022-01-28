TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 23% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $778,429.80 and $102,174.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,600.29 or 1.00198494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00077870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00038021 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002375 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.10 or 0.00511914 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.