Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMRAY stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $72.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

