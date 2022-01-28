TON Crystal Reaches Market Cap of $274.49 Million (TON)

TON Crystal (CURRENCY:TON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. TON Crystal has a total market capitalization of $274.49 million and $3.91 million worth of TON Crystal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TON Crystal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TON Crystal has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00108407 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TON Crystal Profile

TON Crystal is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Crystal’s total supply is 5,039,122,946 coins and its circulating supply is 735,353,906 coins. The Reddit community for TON Crystal is https://reddit.com/r/TONCRYSTAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TON Crystal is freeton.org . TON Crystal’s official message board is medium.com/freeton . TON Crystal’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Crystal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Crystal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Crystal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TON Crystal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

