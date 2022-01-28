TOP Trading Down 26.9% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $71,938.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00105311 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

