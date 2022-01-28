TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Position Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 622.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in TopBuild by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TopBuild by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TopBuild by 9.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.63.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $219.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

