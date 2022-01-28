TouchCon (TOC) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $36,111.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00256468 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006553 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.02 or 0.01109557 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

