TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TowneBank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

