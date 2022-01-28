TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Trading Down 0.3%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 274,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 777,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $1,238,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,790 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile (NYSE:TPGY)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.