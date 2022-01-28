TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Trading Down 0.3%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 274,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 777,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.
In related news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $1,238,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,790 in the last ninety days.
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile (NYSE:TPGY)
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
