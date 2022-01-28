Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSCO. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day moving average of $209.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.