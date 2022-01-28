Traders Buy High Volume of MarketAxess Call Options (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 665% compared to the average volume of 268 call options.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,263,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.31. The company had a trading volume of 398,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $321.17 and a 52 week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

