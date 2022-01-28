TradeStars Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $98,505.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.49 or 0.06526952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,358.52 or 0.99941687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051504 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars.

