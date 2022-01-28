TradeStars Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $115,610.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.53 or 0.06692913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,799.80 or 1.00093900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051982 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

