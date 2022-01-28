Trainline’s (TRN) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 364.33 ($4.92).

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 211.62 ($2.86) on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 311.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.