Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 2,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.