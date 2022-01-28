Tranche Finance Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $9.36 million and $57,143.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00040859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

