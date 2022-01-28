Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
About Trans Global Group
