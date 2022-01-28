TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.43). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

