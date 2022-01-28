TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn ($1.64) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.79). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.85.

TA opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

