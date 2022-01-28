Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Down 10.2%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares were down 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 1,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several research analysts have commented on TMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $538,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 3,075 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $52,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,283 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 437.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

