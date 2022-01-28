Trigran Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,746 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology accounts for approximately 5.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 8.97% of Quotient Technology worth $49,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quotient Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 4,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,861. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

