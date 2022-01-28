Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 242,240 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares during the quarter. Anika Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.0% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Anika Therapeutics worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 315,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

ANIK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,895. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $448.41 million, a PE ratio of -76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

