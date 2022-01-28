Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 39,965 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group makes up about 5.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 9.13% of The Hackett Group worth $53,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $18.49. 428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,063. The stock has a market cap of $550.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

